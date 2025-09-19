PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 30
mr Sergey,
AFL Winner is a oscillator, it does a tick volume MA find highest/lowest value of MA in period and if it reamain in this range AFL remain in 100 or 0 zone. Parabolic channel is also a form of oscillator.
So, using 2 oscillators one only confirm other. I think that use a trend follow with oscillator can improve this system, because oscillator will only enter in trend direction, i.e. don´t buy in downtrend or sell in uptrend that generally cause a loss.
I use AFL with ADXVMA, it could be a good idea test this parabolic system with some trend following like ADXVMA or Step Average ATR MA.
ADXVMA is a very good trend following, the main problem is when market become too much flat ADXVMA flaps, pehaps mr Mladen (that create ADXVMA) can do something to fix this, like adding a step or DSL level. I add a 2 bar smooth that improve but not solve flap problem.
Congratullations for this topic and have a nice sunday !
I found those two indicators -
----------------
Step average (atr based) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
It is using percent of ATR (Average True Range) as a filter. It is done in order to fix one of the weak points of using fixed (pips) step size : different time frames tend to have different results for fixed step size (ie: higher time frames become almost without steps and lower time frames still have those steps for same setting). Percent of ATR usage fixes that and makes it a sort of adaptive. The rest is the same: if the average does not changes for more than the required step, the value of the average remains the same. Otherwise it is changed in order to reflect the nearest value based on the required steps.
----------------
ADXVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ADXVMA is one new sort of a Moving Average.
It uses modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation. The process of adapting is so efficient that it filters out a lot of noise out of the market and produces longer periods of smooth values. That makes it useful for trending mode and for support / resistance usage too.
Hi Sergey,,
Have you found any of the two indicators that will work for MT4?
You can ask the author (Mladen), or go to Freelance with him for example.
Just to remind -
----------------
This new indicator may be added to this system, for example:
SAR Color Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Fixed version of PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator -
I fixed two indicators (changed the attachments to the fixed indicators ( Color_Parabolic_v1 indicator and PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator).
Hope it works now.
Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):
This is interesting EA having timefilter (Time control) in the settings.
----------------
Price Channel EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading strategy: signals by the 'Price Channel' indicator, and Stop Loss - by the 'Ichimoku' indicator
Time control:This section sets the time range for searching for trading signals. The time range is enabled through the ' Use time control ' and sets the time interval for signal search from ' Start Hour ' :: ' Start Minute ' to ' End Hour ' :: ' End Minute '. The time range can be set both within a day and with a transition every other day.
Just some news - this PriceChannel Parabolic system was improved by Igorad:
Please find updated indicators with templates (UltraRSI - please download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 )
--------------
Updated 26.03.2017.
The system was updated with new indicators. Indicators and templates are attached.
Updated 07.08.2018.
Indicators were fixed( Color_Parabolic_v1 indicator and PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator).
Tank you, this really was needed, much love...