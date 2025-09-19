PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 24
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.21 07:21
Scalping with PriceChannel Parabolic system
Scalping setup with this system :
Just a little theory about :
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Just some interesting indicator found which can be used together with this system - I mean - together with PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 EA from this post (EA is using PriceChannel_Signal from here, Color Parabolic indicator from CodeBase here and UltraRSI indicator can be downloaded from CodeBase too).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.20 16:44
There is very interesting and simple indicator which can be used together many trading systems just to re-enter of the main trade:Horizontal GridLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Just place 3 indicators (PriceChannel_Signal, Color Parabolic and UltraRSI) in indicator's folder, EA (PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1) in experts folder, compile.
After that - open M15 chart and attach EA to the chart, and you will have the chart similar with this one (indicators will automatically be attached to the chart):
After that - we can apply Horizontal GridLines indicator with the following settings:
And finally we can get the following chart:
Just an example - I opened buy trade as an re-enter (enter once again on the direction of the main trend) with stop loss and take profit:
and this trade was closed in profit:
And this is the example with the trading using this concept:
I traded it in risky way just to understand about how it works. But in reality we should do the following: