PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.21 07:21

Scalping with PriceChannel Parabolic system

Scalping setup with this system :



Just a little theory about :



 




Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

 
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000


 

Just some interesting indicator found which can be used together with this system - I mean - together with PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 EA from this post (EA is using PriceChannel_Signal from here, Color Parabolic indicator from CodeBase here and UltraRSI indicator can be downloaded from CodeBase too).

Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.20 16:44

There is very interesting and simple indicator which can be used together many trading systems just to re-enter of the main trade:

Horizontal GridLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5




Just place 3 indicators (PriceChannel_Signal, Color Parabolic and UltraRSI) in indicator's folder, EA (PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1) in experts folder, compile.

After that - open M15 chart and attach EA to the chart, and you will have the chart similar with this one (indicators will automatically be attached to the chart):


 

After that - we can apply Horizontal GridLines indicator with the following settings:


 

And finally we can get the following chart:


 
This indicator Horizontal GridLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5 may be used for this system for re-enter. Example with the chart above: we see that buy signal was some time ago, and we can re-enter buy based on the price action for example.
Horizontal GridLines
  • votes: 16
  • 2015.08.03
  • Mansukh Patidar
  • www.mql5.com
Creates horizontal grid lines on the current chart for price action analysis.
 

Just an example - I opened buy trade as an re-enter (enter once again on the direction of the main trend) with stop loss and take profit:


and this trade was closed in profit:


 

And this is the example with the trading using this concept:



Files:
grid_parabolic.zip  40 kb
 

I traded it in risky way just to understand about how it works. But in reality we should do the following:

  • main trade should be opened according to the dot (blue for buy and red for sell) confirmed by Parabolic and UltraRSI for example, with 0.1 lot size (for example);
  • other trades in re-enter way should be done with 0.01 lot size (for example);
  • the re-enter trades should be stop openning when main trade is closed.
 
