CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Germany Export Price Index m/m

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Federal Statistical Office of Germany
Sector:
Prices
Low 0.2% -0.1%
0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

For the monthly calculated export price index, the prices in euro (foreign currencies are converted at the respective exchange rate) are calculated, which are incurred by the foreign buyer from the German border, they are not list prices. From a commercial point of view, such prices are given the addition FOB (Free on Board), which indicates not only the place where the price is collected, but also that the domestic seller bears the costs up to the port, the foreign buyer bears costs and risk from this point onwards. Prices do not include public charges such as VAT and excise duties. They are collected in euros at around 4,800 reporting points by around 6,100 price representatives. Foreign currencies are converted at the respective Euro exchange rate in the middle of the month.

The index can be described as the weighted average of the individual price change figures formed for a representative selection of export goods (the so-called price representatives). The index weights for the selected goods are based on the corresponding import values from the foreign trade statistics for the respective base year.

The individual price series are standardized to a base year (= 100). For some world trade goods – e.g. grains and metals – international stock exchange quotations are also used. To ensure that the monthly values of an individual price series only reflect "pure" price changes, adjustment procedures are used for quality changes.

The index is calculated according to the so-called Laspeyres formula. This means that the weighing figures from the current base year remain unchanged until the index is converted to a new base year. The next base year will be 2020, the latest one is 2010.

The export price index m/m measures the price changes of the respective month compared to the previous month.

The export and import price indices are used to calculate the terms of trade, which is a measure of the economic strength of an economy in international competition. If export prices rise compared to import prices, the terms of trade improve. This is seen as positive for the economy and can have a positive impact on the currency.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Export Price Index m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
0.2%
-0.1%
0.2%
Oct 2025
0.2%
0.1%
0.0%
Sep 2025
0.0%
0.1%
-0.1%
Jul 2025
-0.2%
0.1%
-0.1%
Jun 2025
-0.1%
1.1%
0.0%
May 2025
0.0%
-0.4%
-0.5%
Apr 2025
-0.5%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Mar 2025
-0.4%
0.2%
0.3%
Feb 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.7%
Jan 2025
0.7%
0.1%
0.3%
Dec 2024
0.3%
0.1%
0.3%
Nov 2024
0.3%
0.1%
0.3%
Oct 2024
0.3%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Sep 2024
-0.1%
-0.1%
0.0%
Aug 2024
0.0%
0.1%
-0.1%
Jul 2024
-0.1%
0.0%
0.3%
Jun 2024
0.3%
-0.2%
0.1%
May 2024
0.0%
-0.2%
0.3%
Apr 2024
0.4%
-0.2%
0.1%
Mar 2024
0.1%
-0.2%
0.2%
Feb 2024
0.2%
-0.2%
0.1%
Jan 2024
0.1%
-0.1%
-0.3%
Dec 2023
-0.2%
-0.1%
-0.2%
Nov 2023
-0.2%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Oct 2023
-0.1%
-0.2%
0.4%
Sep 2023
0.4%
-0.3%
0.1%
Aug 2023
0.1%
-0.3%
-0.3%
Jul 2023
-0.3%
-0.3%
-0.1%
Jun 2023
-0.1%
-0.4%
-0.4%
May 2023
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Apr 2023
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.2%
Mar 2023
-0.2%
-0.5%
-0.2%
Feb 2023
-0.2%
-0.4%
-0.8%
Jan 2023
-0.8%
0.1%
0.1%
Dec 2022
0.1%
0.4%
-0.5%
Nov 2022
-0.5%
0.0%
-1.9%
Oct 2022
-1.9%
1.3%
-0.6%
Sep 2022
-0.6%
2.1%
2.1%
Aug 2022
2.1%
2.0%
2.0%
Jul 2022
2.0%
2.0%
0.9%
Jun 2022
0.9%
2.0%
0.6%
May 2022
0.6%
1.5%
0.8%
Apr 2022
0.8%
3.3%
4.0%
Mar 2022
4.0%
1.5%
1.0%
Feb 2022
1.0%
1.5%
1.8%
Jan 2022
1.8%
1.2%
1.0%
Dec 2021
1.0%
0.9%
0.8%
Nov 2021
0.8%
1.4%
1.4%
Oct 2021
1.4%
1.2%
0.9%
Sep 2021
0.9%
0.7%
0.7%
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code