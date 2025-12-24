CalendarSections

Germany Factory Orders y/y

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Federal Statistical Office of Germany
Sector:
Business
Medium -0.7% -0.6%
-3.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-1.3%
-0.7%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Manufacturing new orders comprise the prices (excluding VAT) of all orders for the supply of products manufactured in-house (or subcontracted) by enterprises with 20 or more employees in the manufacturing sector that are firmly accepted during the reference month.

For the calculation of the index of price-adjusted new orders in manufacturing, the monthly results are divided by the results for the base year 2015. Furthermore, the overall result is calculated as a weighted average of the results of the different economic activities. The weights correspond to the importance of the individual branches of the economy in the base year 2015. This is to exclude the influence of structural shifts between the branches of the economy on the development of the indices.

Monthly data are collected for enterprises with more than 50 employees, quarterly data for enterprises with more than 20 employees, which are then included in the monthly statistics to improve quality.

The new orders y/y indicator shows the percentage change in the reference month compared to the same month of the previous year. This index is considered an early indicator of industrial production. A rising index may indicate an expansion of the German economy and have a positive effect on the euro exchange rates.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Factory Orders y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-0.7%
-0.6%
-3.4%
Sep 2025
-4.3%
1.3%
2.1%
Aug 2025
1.5%
0.1%
-3.3%
Jul 2025
-3.4%
0.3%
1.7%
Jun 2025
0.8%
9.5%
6.1%
May 2025
5.3%
7.9%
5.8%
Apr 2025
4.8%
-0.9%
3.7%
Mar 2025
3.8%
-1.7%
-0.2%
Feb 2025
-0.2%
-1.9%
0.1%
Jan 2025
-2.6%
-2.3%
-6.9%
Dec 2024
-6.3%
2.9%
-1.4%
Nov 2024
-1.7%
-3.0%
5.7%
Oct 2024
5.7%
-3.7%
4.2%
Sep 2024
1.0%
-4.2%
-3.4%
Aug 2024
-3.9%
-2.7%
4.6%
Jul 2024
3.7%
-3.4%
-11.2%
Jun 2024
-11.8%
-2.8%
-8.7%
May 2024
-8.6%
-3.1%
-1.8%
Apr 2024
-1.6%
-3.3%
-2.4%
Mar 2024
-1.9%
-3.9%
-8.8%
Feb 2024
-10.6%
-3.7%
-6.2%
Jan 2024
-6.0%
-1.3%
6.6%
Dec 2023
2.7%
-0.3%
-4.7%
Nov 2023
-4.4%
-5.8%
-7.3%
Oct 2023
-7.3%
-4.2%
-2.1%
Sep 2023
-4.3%
-7.3%
-6.3%
Aug 2023
-4.2%
-3.8%
-10.1%
Jul 2023
-10.5%
-0.7%
3.3%
Jun 2023
3.0%
-7.1%
-4.4%
May 2023
-4.3%
-10.5%
-9.3%
Apr 2023
-9.9%
-8.4%
-11.2%
Mar 2023
-11.0%
-8.3%
-6.0%
Feb 2023
-5.7%
-10.5%
-12.0%
Jan 2023
-10.9%
-10.6%
-9.9%
Dec 2022
-10.1%
-7.1%
-10.2%
Nov 2022
-11.0%
-7.0%
-3.3%
Oct 2022
-3.2%
-7.5%
-9.8%
Sep 2022
-10.8%
-8.8%
-3.8%
Aug 2022
-4.1%
-11.4%
-11.0%
Jul 2022
-13.6%
-6.1%
-9.0%
Jun 2022
-9.0%
-6.0%
-3.2%
May 2022
-3.1%
-6.0%
-5.3%
Apr 2022
-8.9%
-29.1%
-2.9%
Mar 2022
-3.1%
-22.9%
4.3%
Feb 2022
2.9%
32.8%
8.2%
Jan 2022
7.3%
5.4%
5.9%
Dec 2021
5.5%
2.0%
2.3%
Nov 2021
1.3%
-20.3%
0.1%
Oct 2021
-1.0%
21.0%
10.3%
Sep 2021
9.7%
19.8%
10.4%
