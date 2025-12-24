The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) measures the evolution of the prices of goods sold (produced or imported) by wholesalers within the country to the extent that these sales are part of the wholesale function, such as contracts with resellers, with processors or with other wholesale customers. The index is calculated as a weighted average of the price change figures (average measures) collected for a representative sample of commodities (the so-called price representatives) on a monthly basis, in each case on the fifth day of the reporting month. The sales shares in the base year serve as weighing figures (= index weights).

Effective prices (not list or base prices or average revenues) excluding sales tax, but including excise duties (e.g. mineral oil tax, tobacco tax) and other statutory levies (e.g. stock contribution for mineral oil products) are calculated for 1,200 reporting points for 64 economic sectors. The prices of wholesale markets and commodity exchanges are also used for some food products.

The index is calculated according to the so-called Laspeyres formula. This means that the weighing figures from the current base year (2015) remain unchanged until the index is converted to a new base year. The next base year will be 2020. The last base year before the current base year was 2010.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) m/m reflects changes in prices in the reference month compared to previous month. The rising index value indicates an increase in retail sales and consumer spending, which may have a positive impact on euro exchange rates.

Last values: