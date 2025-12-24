CalendarSections

Germany Unemployment Change

Germany
EUR, Euro
Federal Employment Agency
Labor
There are different methods for recording unemployment figures, each of which leads to different definitions of unemployed. They differ in terms of data collection, job search methods and the definition of marginally employed.

The ILO employment statistics of the Federal Statistical Office implement the internationally recognized and applied criteria formulated by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for the differentiation of persons according to their employment status. The source of the unemployment data is the Labour Force Survey, which in Germany is integrated into the Microcensus, a monthly survey of 35,000 persons. The figures according to the Social Code of Germany (Sozialgesetzbuch von Deutschland, SGB) are obtained from the business data of the employment agencies and the job centers. According to these regulations, a person is unemployed or active if he or she is registered by the relevant authorities. As of January 2007, the unemployment data collected or transmitted in the separate procedures are merged in the BA statistics in such a way that the individual episodes of unemployment and job search develop without overlapping and in a consistent manner.

The number of changes in unemployment shows by how much the number of unemployed has changed compared to the previous month. This figure are seasonally adjusted.

Labour market figures are among the most important economic indicators. However, they lag the economic development by a few months, so they confirm a development rather than indicate it. Nevertheless, a decline in the unemployment rate can have a positive impact on the euro.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Unemployment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
1 K
2 K
-2 K
Oct 2025
-1 K
2 K
13 K
Sep 2025
14 K
0 K
-7 K
Aug 2025
-9 K
12 K
2 K
Jul 2025
2 K
11 K
10 K
Jun 2025
11 K
18 K
33 K
May 2025
34 K
12 K
6 K
Apr 2025
4 K
14 K
25 K
Mar 2025
26 K
2 K
9 K
Feb 2025
5 K
2 K
11 K
Jan 2025
11 K
6 K
10 K
Dec 2024
10 K
12 K
6 K
Nov 2024
7 K
16 K
26 K
Oct 2024
27 K
9 K
19 K
Sep 2024
17 K
9 K
4 K
Aug 2024
2 K
14 K
17 K
Jul 2024
18 K
12 K
20 K
Jun 2024
19 K
10 K
25 K
May 2024
25 K
7 K
11 K
Apr 2024
10 K
7 K
6 K
Mar 2024
4 K
4 K
12 K
Feb 2024
11 K
1 K
1 K
Jan 2024
-2 K
16 K
2 K
Dec 2023
5 K
-9 K
21 K
Nov 2023
22 K
-7 K
31 K
Oct 2023
30 K
-4 K
12 K
Sep 2023
10 K
0 K
20 K
Aug 2023
18 K
3 K
1 K
Jul 2023
-4 K
5 K
30 K
Jun 2023
28 K
7 K
13 K
May 2023
9 K
9 K
23 K
Apr 2023
24 K
11 K
19 K
Mar 2023
16 K
15 K
6 K
Feb 2023
2 K
19 K
-11 K
Jan 2023
-15 K
23 K
-13 K
Dec 2022
-13 K
27 K
15 K
Nov 2022
17 K
28 K
9 K
Oct 2022
8 K
20 K
13 K
Sep 2022
14 K
5 K
26 K
Aug 2022
28 K
-3 K
45 K
Jul 2022
48 K
-9 K
132 K
Jun 2022
133 K
-13 K
-5 K
May 2022
-4 K
-14 K
-13 K
Apr 2022
-13 K
-18 K
-18 K
Mar 2022
-18 K
-18 K
-32 K
Feb 2022
-33 K
-22 K
-48 K
Jan 2022
-48 K
-29 K
-29 K
Dec 2021
-23 K
-39 K
-34 K
Nov 2021
-34 K
-47 K
-40 K
Oct 2021
-39 K
-39 K
-31 K
