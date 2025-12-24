Economic Calendar
Germany Unemployment Change
|Medium
|1 K
|2 K
|
-2 K
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-1 K
|
1 K
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
There are different methods for recording unemployment figures, each of which leads to different definitions of unemployed. They differ in terms of data collection, job search methods and the definition of marginally employed.
The ILO employment statistics of the Federal Statistical Office implement the internationally recognized and applied criteria formulated by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for the differentiation of persons according to their employment status. The source of the unemployment data is the Labour Force Survey, which in Germany is integrated into the Microcensus, a monthly survey of 35,000 persons. The figures according to the Social Code of Germany (Sozialgesetzbuch von Deutschland, SGB) are obtained from the business data of the employment agencies and the job centers. According to these regulations, a person is unemployed or active if he or she is registered by the relevant authorities. As of January 2007, the unemployment data collected or transmitted in the separate procedures are merged in the BA statistics in such a way that the individual episodes of unemployment and job search develop without overlapping and in a consistent manner.
The number of changes in unemployment shows by how much the number of unemployed has changed compared to the previous month. This figure are seasonally adjusted.
Labour market figures are among the most important economic indicators. However, they lag the economic development by a few months, so they confirm a development rather than indicate it. Nevertheless, a decline in the unemployment rate can have a positive impact on the euro.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Unemployment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites