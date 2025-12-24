CalendarSections

Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y

Germany
EUR, Euro
Federal Statistical Office of Germany
Prices
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is also collected monthly for the whole of Germany on the basis of European laws. It covers the prices of constant products, including the excise duties levied on them for all goods and services purchased domestically that are part of private households' consumption expenditure. It serves as a measure of inflation, as a convergence criterion for Europe and as an index for financial instruments.

In addition to the prices collected from catalogs and the Internet but also locally, weightings for different types of goods, business types and the federal states, which are determined from secondary statistics, are also included in the index. For the HICP, an accuracy of 0.1 percentage points is targeted. The basis of prices and weights is adjusted annually, the basis of the index only every ten years.

The provisional values are published shortly before the end of the month, the final values around the middle of the following month. Within Europe, both spatial and temporal comparability is ensured. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the Consumer Price Index and the Retail Price Index are derived from the same database using different methods.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices y/y reflects a percentage change in the reference month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is an important tool for measuring inflation and monetary stability and serves as a yardstick for wage bargaining and is included in the calculation of GDP. If the index rises, this usually has a positive effect on the currency.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
Nov 2025 prelim.
2.6%
2.1%
2.3%
Oct 2025
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
Oct 2025 prelim.
2.3%
2.5%
2.4%
Sep 2025
2.4%
2.1%
Aug 2025
2.1%
2.1%
2.1%
Aug 2025 prelim.
2.1%
1.9%
1.8%
Jul 2025
1.8%
1.8%
1.8%
Jul 2025 prelim.
1.8%
2.1%
2.0%
Jun 2025
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Jun 2025 prelim.
2.0%
2.2%
2.1%
May 2025
2.1%
2.1%
2.1%
May 2025 prelim.
2.1%
2.0%
2.2%
Apr 2025
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
Apr 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.5%
2.3%
Mar 2025
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
Mar 2025 prelim.
2.3%
2.8%
2.6%
Feb 2025
2.6%
2.8%
2.8%
Feb 2025 prelim.
2.8%
2.7%
2.8%
Jan 2025
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Jan 2025 prelim.
2.8%
3.0%
2.8%
Dec 2024
2.8%
2.9%
2.9%
Dec 2024 prelim.
2.9%
2.5%
2.4%
Nov 2024
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Nov 2024 prelim.
2.4%
2.2%
2.4%
Oct 2024
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Oct 2024 prelim.
2.4%
1.7%
1.8%
Sep 2024
1.8%
1.8%
1.8%
Sep 2024 prelim.
1.8%
1.6%
2.0%
Aug 2024
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Aug 2024 prelim.
2.0%
2.6%
2.6%
Jul 2024
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
Jul 2024 prelim.
2.6%
2.5%
2.5%
Jun 2024
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
Jun 2024 prelim.
2.5%
2.5%
2.8%
May 2024
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
May 2024 prelim.
2.8%
1.7%
2.4%
Apr 2024
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Apr 2024 prelim.
2.4%
3.3%
2.3%
Mar 2024
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
Mar 2024 prelim.
2.3%
1.8%
2.7%
Feb 2024
2.7%
2.7%
2.7%
Feb 2024 prelim.
2.7%
2.6%
3.1%
Jan 2024
3.1%
3.1%
3.1%
Jan 2024 prelim.
3.1%
3.9%
3.8%
Dec 2023
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
Dec 2023 prelim.
3.8%
2.4%
2.3%
Nov 2023
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
Nov 2023 prelim.
2.3%
2.4%
3.0%
Oct 2023
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
1234567
