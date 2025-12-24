CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

GfK Germany Consumer Climate

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
GfK
Sector:
Consumer
Medium N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Consumer Climate Index (CCI) of the Nuremberg market research company GfK is intended to reflect the propensity of private households to consume and is generally published at 8 a.m. on the penultimate day of the month under review.

To this end, GfK 2000 surveys representative selected individuals aged 14 and over on their income and consumer expectations for the next 12 months, their propensity to buy and their expectations of the overall economic situation. The Consumer Climate Indicator thus attempts to forecast the change in monthly private consumer spending on the basis of the sub-components. However, the index is quite susceptible to revision. The correlation to actual private consumer spending has also been weak in recent years. More interesting are the sub components, of which the propensity to buy has the greatest explanatory power for private consumer spending.

The GfK consumer climate index is regarded as a much-noticed indicator of economic development in Germany. It also serves to supplement other officially collected statistics such as EU consumer confidence. It is therefore of particular importance when forecasting economic developments. The advantage of the GfK consumer climate index lies in the monthly collection of data. This means that the resulting values are usually available more quickly than statistics published on a quarterly basis.

The consumer climate index measures the willingness of consumers to spend their money. Index growth therefore permits favourable economic expectations. The optimistic mood can be an early indicator for the growth of consumer activity and thus for the growth of inflation. A rising consumer climate is generally seen as positive for the euro.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "GfK Germany Consumer Climate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Jan 2026
N/D
Dec 2025
N/D
-22.5
-24.1
Nov 2025
-24.1
-22.5
Oct 2025
-22.3
-21.6
-23.6
Sep 2025
-23.6
-21.7
Aug 2025
-21.5
-19.1
-20.3
Jul 2025
-20.3
-21.0
-20.0
Jun 2025
-19.9
-21.8
-20.8
May 2025
-20.6
-23.1
-24.3
Apr 2025
-24.5
-22.6
-24.6
Mar 2025
-24.7
-23.3
-22.6
Feb 2025
-22.4
-22.5
-21.4
Jan 2025
-21.3
-21.6
-23.1
Dec 2024
-23.3
-19.7
-18.4
Nov 2024
-18.3
-19.4
-21.0
Oct 2024
-21.2
-18.3
-21.9
Sep 2024
-22.0
-18.0
-18.6
Aug 2024
-18.4
-19.9
-21.6
Jul 2024
-21.8
-21.7
-21.0
Jun 2024
-20.9
-24.2
-24.0
May 2024
-24.2
-27.3
Apr 2024
-27.4
-28.8
Mar 2024
-29.0
-65.1
-25.1
Feb 2024
-29.7
-25.1
Jan 2024
-25.1
6.9
-27.6
Dec 2023
-27.8
-6.3
-28.3
Nov 2023
-28.1
-26.5
-26.7
Oct 2023
-26.5
-25.4
-25.6
Sep 2023
-25.5
-25.3
-24.6
Aug 2023
-24.4
-25.2
-25.2
Jul 2023
-25.4
-25.4
-24.4
Jun 2023
-24.2
-28.1
-25.8
May 2023
-25.7
-30.8
-29.3
Apr 2023
-29.5
-33.1
-30.6
Mar 2023
-30.5
-37.2
-33.8
Feb 2023
-33.9
-41.0
-37.6
Jan 2023
-37.8
-43.6
-40.1
Dec 2022
-40.2
-45.3
-41.9
Nov 2022
-41.9
-42.9
-42.8
Oct 2022
-42.5
-35.9
-36.8
Sep 2022
-36.5
-27.9
-30.9
Aug 2022
-30.6
-27.9
-27.7
Jul 2022
-27.4
-27.3
-26.2
Jun 2022
-26.0
-22.1
-26.6
May 2022
-26.5
-12.0
-15.7
Apr 2022
-15.5
-7.4
-8.5
Mar 2022
-8.1
-6.8
-6.7
Feb 2022
-6.7
-4.2
-6.9
Jan 2022
-6.8
-0.3
-1.8
Dec 2021
-1.6
0.6
1.0
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code