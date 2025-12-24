Trade Balance n.s.a. (not seasonally adjusted) shows the difference between Germany's export and import of goods and services over the reported period. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. The year-over-year indicator provides seasonally unadjusted data. Higher than expected readings can affect the euro quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Trade Balance n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.