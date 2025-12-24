Current Account n.s.a. reflects the difference between the value of exported and imported goods, services and interest payments during the given month. The index includes the following components: net trade balance (exports minus imports), net income (interest, dividends) and incoming transfer payments (such as foreign taxes, etc.). The growth of the indicator value can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Current Account n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.