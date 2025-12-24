Economic Calendar
Since 1991, up to 300 experts from banks, insurance companies and finance departments of selected large companies (270 banks, 50 insurance companies and corporations and 30 large industrial enterprises) have been questioned monthly about their medium-term assessments and forecasts of important international financial market data as part of the ZEW Financial Market Test. The ZEW Financial Market Test captures the prevailing mood among German financial analysts. The most important international financial indicators are the subject of this survey: Inflation rates, interest rates, stock indices, exchange rates and the oil price.
In their answers, the financial market experts should only give qualitative estimates of trends with regard to the direction of change. In other words, they merely assess whether they think the current situation is "good" or "bad".
The results of the financial market test are then used to determine the index values of the ZEW economic situation, which is an early indicator of the economic situation in Germany, comparable with the IFO Indicator of Economic Sentiment.
The results of the ZEW Financial Market Test are published and commented on in the Financial Market Report. In addition, the results of the survey are regularly published in the press in the form of indicators and forecasts. The Reuters information service also publishes the aggregated survey results.
Index growth can have a positive impact on euro exchange rates.
