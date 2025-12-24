CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

ZEW Germany Economic Situation

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Centre for European Economic Research
Sector:
Business
Medium -81.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-77.8
-81.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Since 1991, up to 300 experts from banks, insurance companies and finance departments of selected large companies (270 banks, 50 insurance companies and corporations and 30 large industrial enterprises) have been questioned monthly about their medium-term assessments and forecasts of important international financial market data as part of the ZEW Financial Market Test. The ZEW Financial Market Test captures the prevailing mood among German financial analysts. The most important international financial indicators are the subject of this survey: Inflation rates, interest rates, stock indices, exchange rates and the oil price.

In their answers, the financial market experts should only give qualitative estimates of trends with regard to the direction of change. In other words, they merely assess whether they think the current situation is "good" or "bad".

The results of the financial market test are then used to determine the index values of the ZEW economic situation, which is an early indicator of the economic situation in Germany, comparable with the IFO Indicator of Economic Sentiment.

The results of the ZEW Financial Market Test are published and commented on in the Financial Market Report. In addition, the results of the survey are regularly published in the press in the form of indicators and forecasts. The Reuters information service also publishes the aggregated survey results.

Index growth can have a positive impact on euro exchange rates.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ZEW Germany Economic Situation" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
-81.0
Nov 2025
N/D
-88.2
-80.0
Oct 2025
-80.0
-89.9
-76.4
Sep 2025
-76.4
-66.8
-68.6
Aug 2025
-68.6
-53.9
-59.5
Jul 2025
-59.5
-70.6
-72.0
Jun 2025
-72.0
-79.5
-82.0
May 2025
-82.0
-77.8
-81.2
Apr 2025
-81.2
-85.2
-87.6
Mar 2025
-87.6
-86.7
-88.5
Feb 2025
-88.5
-88.4
-90.4
Jan 2025
-90.4
-89.4
-93.1
Dec 2024
-93.1
-89.7
-91.4
Nov 2024
-91.4
-91.6
-86.9
Oct 2024
-86.9
-92.5
-84.5
Sep 2024
-84.5
-80.8
-77.3
Aug 2024
-77.3
-62.9
-68.9
Jul 2024
-68.9
-65.6
-73.8
Jun 2024
-73.8
-70.1
-72.3
May 2024
-72.3
-81.4
-79.2
Apr 2024
-79.2
-78.7
-80.5
Mar 2024
-80.5
-81.7
Feb 2024
-81.7
-77.3
Jan 2024
-77.3
-77.1
Dec 2023
-77.1
-76.6
-79.8
Nov 2023
-79.8
-81.2
-79.9
Oct 2023
-79.9
-87.6
-79.4
Sep 2023
-79.4
-75.0
-71.3
Aug 2023
-71.3
-71.5
-59.5
Jul 2023
-59.5
-68.7
-56.5
Jun 2023
-56.5
-26.5
-34.8
May 2023
-34.8
-26.1
-32.5
Apr 2023
-32.5
-38.0
-46.5
Mar 2023
-46.5
-35.1
-45.1
Feb 2023
-45.1
-53.9
-58.6
Jan 2023
-58.6
-52.1
-61.4
Dec 2022
-61.4
-63.9
-64.5
Nov 2022
-64.5
-83.2
-72.2
Oct 2022
-72.2
-64.6
-60.5
Sep 2022
-60.5
-58.2
-47.6
Aug 2022
-47.6
-48.0
-45.8
Jul 2022
-45.8
-24.6
-27.6
Jun 2022
-27.6
-42.5
-36.5
May 2022
-36.5
-42.5
-30.8
Apr 2022
-30.8
-26.0
-21.4
Mar 2022
-21.4
-6.7
-8.1
Feb 2022
-8.1
-22.1
-10.2
Jan 2022
-10.2
-22.0
-7.4
Dec 2021
-7.4
1.2
12.5
Nov 2021
12.5
16.5
21.6
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code