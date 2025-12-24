Since 1991, up to 300 experts from banks, insurance companies and finance departments of selected large companies (270 banks, 50 insurance companies and corporations and 30 large industrial enterprises) have been questioned monthly about their medium-term assessments and forecasts of important international financial market data as part of the ZEW Financial Market Test. The ZEW Financial Market Test captures the prevailing mood among German financial analysts. The most important international financial indicators are the subject of this survey: Inflation rates, interest rates, stock indices, exchange rates and the oil price.

In their answers, the financial market experts should only give qualitative estimates of trends with regard to the direction of change. This means that they merely assess whether, in their opinion, long-term interest rates, for example, will rise (+), fall (-) or remain more or less constant (=) in the next 6 months, for the situation indicators they ask for "good" and "bad" and for the expectations for "improve" or "deteriorate".

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment is an early indicator of the economic situation in Germany, comparable to the IFO business expectations.

The results of the ZEW Financial Market Test are published and commented on in the Financial Market Report. In addition, the results of the survey are regularly published in the press in the form of indicators and forecasts. The Reuters information service also publishes the aggregated survey results.

Index growth can have a positive impact on euro exchange rates.

Last values: