ZEW Germany Economic Sentiment Indicator

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Centre for European Economic Research
Sector:
Business
Medium 45.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
15.9
45.8
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Since 1991, up to 300 experts from banks, insurance companies and finance departments of selected large companies (270 banks, 50 insurance companies and corporations and 30 large industrial enterprises) have been questioned monthly about their medium-term assessments and forecasts of important international financial market data as part of the ZEW Financial Market Test. The ZEW Financial Market Test captures the prevailing mood among German financial analysts. The most important international financial indicators are the subject of this survey: Inflation rates, interest rates, stock indices, exchange rates and the oil price.

In their answers, the financial market experts should only give qualitative estimates of trends with regard to the direction of change. This means that they merely assess whether, in their opinion, long-term interest rates, for example, will rise (+), fall (-) or remain more or less constant (=) in the next 6 months, for the situation indicators they ask for "good" and "bad" and for the expectations for "improve" or "deteriorate".

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment is an early indicator of the economic situation in Germany, comparable to the IFO business expectations.

The results of the ZEW Financial Market Test are published and commented on in the Financial Market Report. In addition, the results of the survey are regularly published in the press in the form of indicators and forecasts. The Reuters information service also publishes the aggregated survey results.

Index growth can have a positive impact on euro exchange rates.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ZEW Germany Economic Sentiment Indicator" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
45.8
Nov 2025
N/D
15.4
39.3
Oct 2025
39.3
17.6
37.3
Sep 2025
37.3
17.2
34.7
Aug 2025
34.7
17.2
52.7
Jul 2025
52.7
23.0
47.5
Jun 2025
47.5
22.5
25.2
May 2025
25.2
3.7
-14.0
Apr 2025
-14.0
43.2
51.6
Mar 2025
51.6
17.5
26.0
Feb 2025
26.0
10.7
10.3
Jan 2025
10.3
9.4
15.7
Dec 2024
15.7
-16.5
7.4
Nov 2024
7.4
29.7
13.1
Oct 2024
13.1
5.8
3.6
Sep 2024
3.6
12.5
19.2
Aug 2024
19.2
32.1
41.8
Jul 2024
41.8
43.8
47.5
Jun 2024
47.5
49.2
47.1
May 2024
47.1
46.9
42.9
Apr 2024
42.9
42.7
31.7
Mar 2024
31.7
19.9
Feb 2024
19.9
15.2
Jan 2024
15.2
12.8
Dec 2023
12.8
4.3
9.8
Nov 2023
9.8
-6.2
-1.1
Oct 2023
-1.1
-11.9
-11.4
Sep 2023
-11.4
-13.5
-12.3
Aug 2023
-12.3
-11.6
-14.7
Jul 2023
-14.7
-9.6
-8.5
Jun 2023
-8.5
-3.3
-10.7
May 2023
-10.7
8.6
4.1
Apr 2023
4.1
20.6
13.0
Mar 2023
13.0
22.6
28.1
Feb 2023
28.1
-3.2
16.9
Jan 2023
16.9
-30.0
-23.3
Dec 2022
-23.3
-48.1
-36.7
Nov 2022
-36.7
-61.2
-59.2
Oct 2022
-59.2
-59.4
-61.9
Sep 2022
-61.9
-55.1
-55.3
Aug 2022
-55.3
-41.4
-53.8
Jul 2022
-53.8
-31.2
-28.0
Jun 2022
-28.0
-37.8
-34.3
May 2022
-34.3
-40.4
-41.0
Apr 2022
-41.0
-1.1
-39.3
Mar 2022
-39.3
53.6
54.3
Feb 2022
54.3
41.2
51.7
Jan 2022
51.7
30.9
29.9
Dec 2021
29.9
27.1
31.7
Nov 2021
31.7
24.4
22.3
