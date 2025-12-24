CalendarSections

Ifo Germany Current Business Situation

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Ifo Institute for Economic Research
Sector:
Business
Medium 85.6
85.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The CESifo Group, consisting of the Center for Economic Studies (CES), the ifo Institute and the CESifo GmbH (Munich Society for the Promotion of Economic Research), is a unique research group in Europe in the field of economic research. In the opinion of the Senate of the Leibniz Association, an association of German research institutes of various disciplines based in Berlin, it is one of the leading European economic research institutes. The service spectrum ranges from internationally established service products such as the ifo Business Climate Index to internationally recognized research, the promotion of young scientists and the numerous, widely published contributions to the political debate at national and European level.

The ifo Institute determines the ifo Business Climate Index on a monthly basis. It is based on approximately 7,000 monthly reports from companies in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail sectors. Companies are asked to report their current business situation (ifo current business climate) and their expectations for the next six months (ifo economic outlook). They can mark their situation and the current business climate with "good", "satisfactory" or "bad". The balance value of the current business situation is the difference between the percentages of the answers "good" and "bad".

To calculate the index values of the business climate, the balances are increased by 200 and standardized to the average of a base year (currently 2015):
Index value = 100 * (current month balance + 200) / (base year average balance + 200).

A value above expectations is considered favourable for the euro rates, while smaller values are considered negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Ifo Germany Current Business Situation" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
85.6
85.6
Nov 2025
N/D
85.2
85.3
Oct 2025
85.3
85.7
Sep 2025
85.7
86.4
Aug 2025
86.4
86.4
86.5
Jul 2025
86.5
86.3
86.2
Jun 2025
86.2
86.4
86.1
May 2025
86.1
85.3
86.4
Apr 2025
86.4
85.4
85.7
Mar 2025
85.7
84.7
85.0
Feb 2025
85.0
84.2
86.0
Jan 2025
86.1
87.1
85.1
Dec 2024
85.1
80.8
84.3
Nov 2024
84.3
88.7
85.7
Oct 2024
85.7
82.1
84.4
Sep 2024
84.4
85.6
86.4
Aug 2024
86.5
87.1
87.1
Jul 2024
87.1
88.5
88.3
Jun 2024
88.3
86.6
88.3
May 2024
88.3
88.8
88.9
Apr 2024
88.9
89.7
88.1
Mar 2024
88.1
86.8
86.9
Feb 2024
86.9
85.5
86.9
Jan 2024
87.0
87.3
88.5
Dec 2023
88.5
89.3
89.4
Nov 2023
89.4
89.0
89.2
Oct 2023
89.2
88.8
88.7
Sep 2023
88.7
90.1
89.0
Aug 2023
89.0
92.5
91.4
Jul 2023
91.3
94.3
93.7
Jun 2023
93.7
94.9
94.8
May 2023
94.8
95.2
95.1
Apr 2023
95.0
94.7
95.4
Mar 2023
95.4
94.0
93.9
Feb 2023
93.9
94.3
94.1
Jan 2023
94.1
93.8
94.4
Dec 2022
94.4
93.6
93.2
Nov 2022
93.1
94.3
94.2
Oct 2022
94.1
96.0
94.5
Sep 2022
94.5
97.7
97.5
Aug 2022
97.5
98.6
97.7
Jul 2022
97.7
99.5
99.4
Jun 2022
99.3
98.4
99.6
May 2022
99.5
97.2
97.3
Apr 2022
97.2
97.9
97.1
Mar 2022
97.0
97.4
98.6
Feb 2022
98.6
96.6
96.2
Jan 2022
96.1
98.0
96.9
Dec 2021
96.9
99.6
99.0
Nov 2021
99.0
100.3
100.2
