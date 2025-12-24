CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Ifo Germany Business Expectations

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Ifo Institute for Economic Research
Sector:
Business
Medium 89.7
90.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The CESifo Group, consisting of the Center for Economic Studies (CES), the ifo Institute and the CESifo GmbH (Munich Society for the Promotion of Economic Research), is a unique research group in Europe in the field of economic research. In the opinion of the Senate of the Leibniz Association, an association of German research institutes of various disciplines based in Berlin, it is one of the leading European economic research institutes. The service spectrum ranges from internationally established service products such as the ifo Business Climate Index to internationally recognized research, the promotion of young scientists and the numerous, widely published contributions to the political debate at national and European level.

The ifo Institute determines the ifo Business Climate Index on a monthly basis. It is based on approximately 7,000 monthly reports from companies in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail sectors. Companies are asked to report their expectations for the next six months (ifo business outlook). They can mark their business expectations for the next six months as "more favourable", "stable" or "less favourable". The balance value of the expectations is the difference between the percentage shares of the answers "more favourable" and "less favourable".

To calculate the index values of the economic outlook, the balances are increased by 200 and standardized to the average of a base year (currently 2015):
Index value = 100 * (current month balance + 200) / (base year average balance + 200).

A value above expectations is considered favourable for the euro rates, while lower values are considered negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Ifo Germany Business Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
89.7
90.5
Nov 2025
N/D
93.0
91.6
Oct 2025
91.6
89.8
Sep 2025
89.7
91.4
Aug 2025
91.6
90.1
90.7
Jul 2025
90.7
90.1
90.6
Jun 2025
90.7
88.7
89.0
May 2025
88.9
85.4
87.4
Apr 2025
87.4
89.2
87.7
Mar 2025
87.7
87.7
85.6
Feb 2025
85.4
83.8
84.3
Jan 2025
84.2
82.3
84.4
Dec 2024
84.4
86.7
87.0
Nov 2024
87.2
87.1
87.3
Oct 2024
87.3
86.0
86.4
Sep 2024
86.3
87.7
86.8
Aug 2024
86.8
85.1
87.0
Jul 2024
86.9
88.3
88.8
Jun 2024
89.0
91.4
90.3
May 2024
90.4
92.0
89.7
Apr 2024
89.9
86.7
87.7
Mar 2024
87.5
82.7
84.4
Feb 2024
84.1
82.4
83.5
Jan 2024
83.5
84.3
84.2
Dec 2023
84.3
84.9
85.1
Nov 2023
85.2
83.7
84.8
Oct 2023
84.7
82.7
83.1
Sep 2023
82.9
83.0
82.7
Aug 2023
82.6
83.5
83.6
Jul 2023
83.5
86.0
83.8
Jun 2023
83.6
90.3
88.3
May 2023
88.6
91.7
91.7
Apr 2023
92.2
89.8
91.0
Mar 2023
91.2
87.4
88.4
Feb 2023
88.5
84.7
86.4
Jan 2023
86.4
81.5
83.2
Dec 2022
83.2
77.7
80.2
Nov 2022
80.0
75.3
75.9
Oct 2022
75.6
77.6
75.3
Sep 2022
75.2
80.2
80.5
Aug 2022
80.3
86.3
80.4
Jul 2022
80.3
86.3
85.5
Jun 2022
85.8
86.7
86.9
May 2022
86.9
85.8
86.8
Apr 2022
86.7
92.1
84.9
Mar 2022
85.1
97.2
98.4
Feb 2022
99.2
93.9
95.8
Jan 2022
95.2
93.4
92.7
Dec 2021
92.6
94.8
94.2
Nov 2021
94.2
96.3
95.4
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code