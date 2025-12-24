CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Federal Statistical Office of Germany
Sector:
Prices
Medium -0.2% -0.2%
-0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.3%
-0.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Germany measures the average price development of all goods and services, such as food, cars or repairs and rents, for which private households but also foreign tourists spend their money in Germany. It plays a central role in assessing inflation, real economic growth, wage negotiations and the deflation of national accounts.

The calculation is based on a shopping basket with 600 types of goods at the highest level, which remain constant for 5 years and for which price representatives are selected more frequently. Every month, more than 300,000 individual prices are collected manually, partly locally, partly centrally, as with Internet prices. Each of the 600 types of goods is weighted with the expenditure share, which is recorded by approx. 60,000 consumers, and converted into an average value.

The change in the index is calculated as a percentage change. It can be interpreted as a general rate of price change from the consumer's point of view and is calculated according to the following formula:
( 100 * new index level / old index level ) - 100

The consumer price index m/m reflects the percentage change in prices in the reference month compared with the previous month.

The Consumer Price Index is an important tool for measuring inflation and monetary stability and serves as a yardstick for wage bargaining and is included in GDP calculations. If its value rises, this usually has a positive effect on the currency.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-0.2%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Nov 2025 prelim.
-0.2%
0.3%
0.3%
Oct 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Oct 2025 prelim.
0.3%
0.3%
0.2%
Sep 2025
0.2%
0.1%
Aug 2025
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Aug 2025 prelim.
0.1%
0.4%
0.3%
Jul 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Jul 2025 prelim.
0.3%
-0.1%
0.0%
Jun 2025
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Jun 2025 prelim.
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
May 2025
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
May 2025 prelim.
0.1%
0.4%
0.4%
Apr 2025
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Apr 2025 prelim.
0.4%
0.2%
0.3%
Mar 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Mar 2025 prelim.
0.3%
0.0%
0.4%
Feb 2025
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2025 prelim.
0.4%
-0.1%
-0.2%
Jan 2025
-0.2%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Jan 2025 prelim.
-0.2%
0.1%
0.4%
Dec 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Dec 2024 prelim.
0.4%
0.2%
-0.2%
Nov 2024
-0.2%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Nov 2024 prelim.
-0.2%
0.1%
0.4%
Oct 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Oct 2024 prelim.
0.4%
0.0%
0.0%
Sep 2024
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Sep 2024 prelim.
0.0%
-0.3%
-0.1%
Aug 2024
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Aug 2024 prelim.
-0.1%
0.4%
0.3%
Jul 2024
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Jul 2024 prelim.
0.3%
0.0%
0.1%
Jun 2024
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Jun 2024 prelim.
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
May 2024
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
May 2024 prelim.
0.1%
0.3%
0.5%
Apr 2024
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
Apr 2024 prelim.
0.5%
0.2%
0.4%
Mar 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Mar 2024 prelim.
0.4%
0.3%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2024 prelim.
0.4%
0.1%
0.2%
Jan 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
Jan 2024 prelim.
0.2%
0.3%
0.1%
Dec 2023
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Dec 2023 prelim.
0.1%
-0.2%
-0.4%
Nov 2023
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Nov 2023 prelim.
-0.4%
-0.1%
0.0%
Oct 2023
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
123456789
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code