CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D 48.7
48.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) is based on monthly surveys of carefully selected companies representing large and developing economies worldwide.

The PMI of the manufacturers and the manufacturing industry (IHS Markit / BME Germany Manufacturing PMI®) is collected by IHS Markit on a monthly basis by means of a questionnaire, which is answered by purchasing managers or managing directors of approximately 400 different companies in the manufacturing sector, broken down by detailed number of industry and company employees and based on contributions to GDP.

The key figure is the Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI). The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: new orders (30%), production (25%), employment (20%), supplier delivery times (15%) and stocks (10%). For the PMI calculation, the suppliers' delivery time index is inverted so that it moves in a comparable direction to the other indices.

The indices are seasonally adjusted. The original data are not subject to revision after their first publication. Seasonally adjusted data, on the other hand, can be revised if necessary due to updated seasonal adjustment factors.

The survey takes place in the second half of the month. The survey asks about the change compared to the previous month. From this, a diffusion index is calculated for each variable. This results from the sum of the percentage of firms reporting an improvement and half the percentage of those reporting no change in the situation. These indices vary between 0 and 100, with a value of 50.0 representing no change from the previous month. Values above 50.0 indicate improvement or growth, values below 50.0 indicate deterioration or decline. The greater the deviation from 50.0, the higher the change from the previous month.

The index is compiled to provide a general overview of the economic situation in the manufacturing sector. It is an early indicator for the economy as a whole. The growth of the manufacturers' PMI is an indication of favourable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the euro.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
48.7
48.2
Nov 2025
48.2
48.4
48.4
Nov 2025 prelim.
48.4
49.5
49.6
Oct 2025
49.6
49.6
49.6
Oct 2025 prelim.
49.6
49.5
Sep 2025
49.5
48.5
Sep 2025 prelim.
48.5
50.0
49.8
Aug 2025
49.8
49.9
49.9
Aug 2025 prelim.
49.9
49.1
49.1
Jul 2025
49.1
49.2
49.2
Jul 2025 prelim.
49.2
49.4
49.0
Jun 2025
49.0
49.0
49.0
Jun 2025 prelim.
49.0
48.2
48.3
May 2025
48.3
48.8
48.8
May 2025 prelim.
48.8
48.4
48.4
Apr 2025
48.4
48.0
48.0
Apr 2025 prelim.
48.0
49.0
48.3
Mar 2025
48.3
48.3
48.3
Mar 2025 prelim.
48.3
46.5
46.5
Feb 2025
46.5
46.1
46.1
Feb 2025 prelim.
46.1
44.0
45.0
Jan 2025
45.0
44.1
44.1
Jan 2025 prelim.
44.1
42.1
42.5
Dec 2024
42.5
42.5
42.5
Dec 2024 prelim.
42.5
42.2
43.0
Nov 2024
43.0
43.2
43.2
Nov 2024 prelim.
43.2
41.8
43.0
Oct 2024
43.0
42.6
42.6
Oct 2024 prelim.
42.6
39.4
40.6
Sep 2024
40.6
40.3
40.3
Sep 2024 prelim.
40.3
43.3
42.4
Aug 2024
42.4
42.1
42.1
Aug 2024 prelim.
42.1
43.8
43.2
Jul 2024
43.2
42.6
42.6
Jul 2024 prelim.
42.6
42.8
43.5
Jun 2024
43.5
43.4
43.4
Jun 2024 prelim.
43.4
46.6
45.4
May 2024
45.4
45.4
45.4
May 2024 prelim.
45.4
40.7
42.5
Apr 2024
42.5
42.2
42.2
Apr 2024 prelim.
42.2
40.5
41.9
Mar 2024
41.9
41.6
41.6
Mar 2024 prelim.
41.6
38.1
42.5
Feb 2024
42.5
42.3
42.3
Feb 2024 prelim.
42.3
46.7
45.5
Jan 2024
45.5
45.4
45.4
Jan 2024 prelim.
45.4
42.6
43.3
Dec 2023
43.3
43.1
43.1
Dec 2023 prelim.
43.1
43.5
42.6
Nov 2023
42.6
42.3
42.3
123456789
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code