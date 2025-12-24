Manufacturing new orders comprise the prices (excluding VAT) of all orders for the supply of products manufactured in-house (or subcontracted) by enterprises with 20 or more employees in the manufacturing sector that are firmly accepted during the reference month.

For the calculation of the index of price-adjusted new orders in manufacturing, the monthly results are divided by the results for the base year 2015. Furthermore, the overall result is calculated as a weighted average of the results of the different economic activities. The weights correspond to the importance of the individual branches of the economy in the base year 2015. This is to exclude the influence of structural shifts between the branches of the economy on the development of the indices.

Monthly data are collected for enterprises with more than 50 employees, quarterly data for enterprises with more than 20 employees, which are then included in the monthly statistics to improve quality.

The new orders m/m indicator shows the percentage change in the reference month compared to the previous month. This index is considered an early indicator of industrial production. A rising index may indicate an expansion of the German economy and have a positive effect on the euro exchange rates.

