Economic Calendar
Germany Factory Orders m/m
|Medium
|1.5%
|5.6%
|
2.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|1.2%
|
1.5%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Manufacturing new orders comprise the prices (excluding VAT) of all orders for the supply of products manufactured in-house (or subcontracted) by enterprises with 20 or more employees in the manufacturing sector that are firmly accepted during the reference month.
For the calculation of the index of price-adjusted new orders in manufacturing, the monthly results are divided by the results for the base year 2015. Furthermore, the overall result is calculated as a weighted average of the results of the different economic activities. The weights correspond to the importance of the individual branches of the economy in the base year 2015. This is to exclude the influence of structural shifts between the branches of the economy on the development of the indices.
Monthly data are collected for enterprises with more than 50 employees, quarterly data for enterprises with more than 20 employees, which are then included in the monthly statistics to improve quality.
The new orders m/m indicator shows the percentage change in the reference month compared to the previous month. This index is considered an early indicator of industrial production. A rising index may indicate an expansion of the German economy and have a positive effect on the euro exchange rates.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Factory Orders m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
