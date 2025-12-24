CalendarSections

Germany Retail Sales m/m

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Federal Statistical Office of Germany
Sector:
Consumer
Medium 0.3% 0.2%
-0.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.1%
0.3%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Retail sales reflect a change in German retail sales excluding passenger cars and fuel. The sample comprises around 18,300 companies. Sales are shown in current prices and are adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects as well as inflation.

Turnover comprises the total amounts invoiced by an enterprise in the reference year (excluding VAT) from the sale or rental of goods (products) and the provision of services to third parties, including own consumption, sales to employees and including separately invoiced costs for freight, postage, packing, etc., irrespective of receipt of payment and tax liability. From 2017, revenue also includes income from non-typical ancillary business.

The monthly retail surveys are part of the European Union's short-term statistics system for monetary and economic policy purposes. They also provide information on the use of parts of private consumption. The monthly trade surveys are an important supplement to the results of the annual trade statistics, which provide information on the structure, profitability and productivity of trade. The monthly surveys in distributive trades are also referred to as economic surveys, in contrast to the annual structural survey.

The main users are

  • Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology and corresponding state departments,
  • European Commission,
  • European Central Bank,
  • Trade associations,
  • National accounts.

Publication takes place 30 days after the end of the reference month for selected activities and 45 days after the end of the reference month in deep activity breakdown.

Retail trade turnover m/m reflects the change in retail trade turnover during the reference month compared to the previous month. A slowdown in the growth of retail sales shows that consumers have reduced their expenditure levels. This may lead to a decline in economic activity and have a negative impact on euro rates.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Germany Retail Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
0.3%
0.2%
-0.5%
Sep 2025
-0.5%
0.0%
1.0%
Jul 2025
1.0%
-0.2%
-0.6%
Jun 2025
-0.6%
-0.1%
-0.6%
May 2025
-0.6%
0.0%
0.9%
Apr 2025
0.9%
0.0%
0.2%
Mar 2025
0.2%
0.0%
0.7%
Feb 2025
0.7%
0.1%
0.2%
Jan 2025
0.2%
0.0%
-1.6%
Dec 2024
-1.6%
0.0%
-0.6%
Nov 2024
-0.6%
-0.1%
-1.5%
Oct 2024
-1.5%
0.0%
1.2%
Sep 2024
1.2%
0.5%
1.6%
Aug 2024
1.6%
-0.9%
1.5%
Jul 2024
1.5%
-1.1%
Jun 2024
-1.1%
-1.4%
May 2024
-1.4%
0.4%
Apr 2024
-1.2%
0.5%
1.8%
Mar 2024
1.8%
0.2%
-1.9%
Feb 2024
-1.9%
-0.7%
-0.4%
Jan 2024
-0.4%
0.6%
-1.6%
Dec 2023
-1.6%
-0.5%
-2.5%
Nov 2023
-2.5%
0.1%
1.1%
Oct 2023
1.1%
0.0%
-0.8%
Sep 2023
-0.8%
0.2%
-1.2%
Aug 2023
-1.2%
-0.1%
-0.8%
Jul 2023
-0.8%
0.1%
-0.8%
Jun 2023
-0.8%
-0.1%
0.4%
May 2023
0.4%
0.2%
0.8%
Apr 2023
0.8%
-0.1%
-2.4%
Mar 2023
-2.4%
0.0%
-1.3%
Feb 2023
-1.3%
0.1%
-0.3%
Jan 2023
-0.3%
0.2%
-5.3%
Dec 2022
-5.3%
-0.3%
1.1%
Nov 2022
1.1%
0.3%
-2.8%
Oct 2022
-2.8%
0.0%
0.9%
Sep 2022
0.9%
0.0%
-1.3%
Aug 2022
-1.3%
-0.3%
1.9%
Jul 2022
1.9%
-0.1%
-1.5%
Jun 2022
-1.6%
0.0%
1.2%
May 2022
0.6%
-0.2%
-5.4%
Apr 2022
-5.4%
-0.5%
-2.7%
Mar 2022
-2.7%
0.2%
0.3%
Feb 2022
0.3%
0.1%
0.0%
Jan 2022
2.0%
-0.3%
-4.6%
Dec 2021
-5.5%
-0.5%
0.8%
Nov 2021
0.6%
1.5%
0.5%
Oct 2021
-0.3%
-0.6%
-1.9%
Sep 2021
-2.5%
-1.2%
1.2%
Aug 2021
1.1%
2.0%
-4.5%
