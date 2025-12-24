CalendarSections

S&P Global Germany Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Germany
EUR, Euro
S&P Global
Business
The Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) is based on monthly surveys of carefully selected companies representing large and developing economies worldwide.

The IHS Markit Germany Services PMI® is collected by IHS Markit on a monthly basis by means of a questionnaire, which is answered by purchasing managers or managing directors of approximately 400 different companies in the service sector, broken down by detailed sector and company headcount and based on contributions to GDP. The participants in the survey were grouped according to location and industry (SIC). Sectors covered include consumers (excluding retailers), transport, information, communications, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

The survey takes place in the second half of the month. The survey asks about the change compared to the previous month. From this, a diffusion index is calculated for each variable. This is the sum of the percentage of firms reporting an improvement and half the percentage of firms reporting no change in the situation. These indices vary between 0 and 100, with a value of 50.0 representing no change from the previous month. Values above 50.0 indicate improvement or growth, values below 50.0 indicate deterioration or decline. The greater the deviation from 50.0, the higher the change from the previous month.

The indices are seasonally adjusted. The adjusted original data are, according to their initial release, not subject to revision. Seasonally adjusted data, on the other hand, can be revised if necessary due to updated seasonal adjustment factors.

The index is compiled to provide a general overview of the economic situation in the manufacturing sector. It is an early indicator for the whole economy. The growth of the services PMI is an indicator of favourable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the euro.

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Germany Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
52.6
53.1
Nov 2025
53.1
52.7
52.7
Nov 2025 prelim.
52.7
52.8
54.6
Oct 2025
54.6
54.5
54.5
Oct 2025 prelim.
54.5
50.4
52.0
Sep 2025
52.0
52.5
Sep 2025 prelim.
52.5
50.2
49.3
Aug 2025
49.3
50.1
50.1
Aug 2025 prelim.
50.1
51.4
50.6
Jul 2025
50.6
50.1
50.1
Jul 2025 prelim.
50.1
49.6
49.7
Jun 2025
49.7
49.4
49.4
Jun 2025 prelim.
49.4
47.7
47.1
May 2025
47.1
47.2
47.2
May 2025 prelim.
47.2
50.0
49.0
Apr 2025
49.0
48.8
48.8
Apr 2025 prelim.
48.8
50.9
51.3
Mar 2025
51.3
50.2
50.2
Mar 2025 prelim.
50.2
51.1
51.1
Feb 2025
51.1
52.2
52.2
Feb 2025 prelim.
52.2
51.7
52.5
Jan 2025
52.5
52.5
52.5
Jan 2025 prelim.
52.5
51.5
51.2
Dec 2024
51.2
51.0
51.0
Dec 2024 prelim.
51.0
51.6
49.3
Nov 2024
49.3
49.4
49.4
Nov 2024 prelim.
49.4
53.6
51.6
Oct 2024
51.6
51.4
51.4
Oct 2024 prelim.
51.4
47.6
47.5
Sep 2024
47.5
50.6
50.6
Sep 2024 prelim.
50.6
51.1
51.2
Aug 2024
51.2
51.4
51.4
Aug 2024 prelim.
51.4
52.6
52.5
Jul 2024
52.5
52.0
52.0
Jul 2024 prelim.
52.0
52.2
53.1
Jun 2024
53.1
53.5
53.5
Jun 2024 prelim.
53.5
52.3
54.2
May 2024
54.2
53.9
53.9
May 2024 prelim.
53.9
50.7
53.2
Apr 2024
53.2
53.3
53.3
Apr 2024 prelim.
53.3
48.4
50.1
Mar 2024
50.1
49.8
49.8
Mar 2024 prelim.
49.8
47.4
46.3
Feb 2024
46.3
48.2
48.2
Feb 2024 prelim.
48.2
49.1
47.7
Jan 2024
47.7
47.6
47.6
Jan 2024 prelim.
47.6
48.5
47.4
Dec 2023
47.4
48.4
48.4
Dec 2023 prelim.
48.4
49.7
49.6
Nov 2023
49.6
48.7
48.7
