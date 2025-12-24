Retail sales reflect a change in German retail sales excluding passenger cars and fuel. The sample comprises around 18,300 companies. Sales are shown in current prices and are adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects as well as inflation.

Turnover comprises the total amounts invoiced by an enterprise in the reference year (excluding VAT) from the sale or rental of goods (products) and the provision of services to third parties, including own consumption, sales to employees and including separately invoiced costs for freight, postage, packing, etc., irrespective of receipt of payment and tax liability. From 2017, revenue also includes income from non-typical ancillary business.

The monthly retail surveys are part of the European Union's short-term statistics system for monetary and economic policy purposes. They also provide information on the use of parts of private consumption. The monthly trade surveys are an important supplement to the results of the annual trade statistics, which provide information on the structure, profitability and productivity of trade. The monthly surveys in distributive trades are also referred to as economic surveys, in contrast to the annual structural survey.

The main users are

Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology and corresponding state departments,

European Commission,

European Central Bank,

Trade associations,

National accounts.

Publication takes place 30 days after the end of the reference month for selected activities and 45 days after the end of the reference month in deep activity breakdown.

Retail trade turnover y/y reflects the change in retail trade turnover during the reference month compared to the same month of the previous year. A slowdown in the growth of retail sales shows that consumers have reduced their expenditure levels. This may lead to a decline in economic activity and have a negative impact on euro rates.

