CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Ifo Germany Business Climate

Country:
Germany
EUR, Euro
Source:
Ifo Institute for Economic Research
Sector:
Business
Medium 87.6
88.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The CESifo Group, consisting of the Center for Economic Studies (CES), the ifo Institute and the CESifo GmbH (Munich Society for the Promotion of Economic Research), is a unique research group in Europe in the field of economic research. In the opinion of the Senate of the Leibniz Association, an association of German research institutes of various disciplines based in Berlin, it is one of the leading European economic research institutes. The service spectrum ranges from internationally established service products such as the ifo Business Climate Index to internationally recognized research, the promotion of young scientists and the numerous, widely published contributions to the political debate at national and European level.

The ifo Institute determines the ifo Business Climate Index on a monthly basis. It is based on approximately 7,000 monthly reports from companies in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail sectors. Companies are asked to report their current business situation (ifo current business climate) and their expectations for the next six months (ifo economic outlook). They can label their situation as "good", "satisfactory" or "bad" and their business expectations for the next six months as "more favourable", "stable" or "less favourable". The balance value of the current business situation is the difference between the percentages of the answers "good" and "bad", the balance value of the expectations is the difference between the percentages of the answers "more favourable" and "less favourable". The ifo business climate is then calculated as a transformed mean value from the balances of the business situation and expectations according to the following formula:
ifo Business climate = root{ (situation +200)(expectation+200) } - 200.

For the calculation of the index values of the business climate and its components – situation and expectation – the balances are all increased by 200 and standardized to the average of a base year (currently 2015):
Index value = 100 * (current month balance + 200) / (base year average balance + 200).

For all values, a value above expectations is regarded as favourable for the euro exchange rates, while lower values are regarded as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Ifo Germany Business Climate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
87.6
88.0
Nov 2025
N/D
88.5
88.4
Oct 2025
88.4
87.7
Sep 2025
87.7
88.9
Aug 2025
89.0
89.6
88.6
Jul 2025
88.6
89.0
88.4
Jun 2025
88.4
87.1
87.5
May 2025
87.5
86.5
86.9
Apr 2025
86.9
87.0
86.7
Mar 2025
86.7
86.1
85.3
Feb 2025
85.2
86.4
85.2
Jan 2025
85.1
83.4
84.7
Dec 2024
84.7
84.9
85.6
Nov 2024
85.7
88.4
86.5
Oct 2024
86.5
83.8
85.4
Sep 2024
85.4
88.3
86.6
Aug 2024
86.6
85.4
87.0
Jul 2024
87.0
87.0
88.6
Jun 2024
88.6
89.5
89.3
May 2024
89.3
89.9
89.3
Apr 2024
89.4
88.8
87.9
Mar 2024
87.8
86.3
85.7
Feb 2024
85.5
85.3
85.2
Jan 2024
85.2
85.2
86.3
Dec 2023
86.4
87.0
87.2
Nov 2023
87.3
86.2
86.9
Oct 2023
86.9
85.6
85.8
Sep 2023
85.7
86.4
85.8
Aug 2023
85.7
87.8
87.4
Jul 2023
87.3
90.0
88.6
Jun 2023
88.5
92.5
91.5
May 2023
91.7
93.4
93.4
Apr 2023
93.6
92.1
93.2
Mar 2023
93.3
90.5
91.1
Feb 2023
91.1
89.3
90.1
Jan 2023
90.2
87.3
88.6
Dec 2022
88.6
85.2
86.4
Nov 2022
86.3
84.2
84.5
Oct 2022
84.3
86.3
84.4
Sep 2022
84.3
88.4
88.6
Aug 2022
88.5
90.3
88.7
Jul 2022
88.6
92.5
92.2
Jun 2022
92.3
92.3
93.0
May 2022
93.0
91.2
91.9
Apr 2022
91.8
94.7
90.8
Mar 2022
90.8
97.2
98.5
Feb 2022
98.9
95.1
96.0
Jan 2022
95.7
95.5
94.8
Dec 2021
94.7
97.0
96.6
Nov 2021
96.5
98.2
97.7
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code