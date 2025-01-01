OnEvent Event handler of all chart events

Properties

Text Gets/sets the OBJPROP_TEXT property of the chart object

Color Gets/sets the OBJPROP_COLOR property of the chart object

ColorBackground Gets/sets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property of the chart object

ColorBorder Gets/sets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property of the chart object

Font Gets/sets the OBJPROP_FONT property of the chart object

FontSize Gets/sets the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property of the chart object

ZOrder Gets/sets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object

Chart objects event handlers

OnObjectCreate CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE event handler

OnObjectChange CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE event handler

OnObjectDelete CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE event handler

OnObjectDrag CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG event handler

Properties change event handlers

OnSetText "SetText" event handler

OnSetColor "SetColor" event handler

OnSetColorBackground "SetColorBackground" event handler

OnSetFont "SetFont" event handler

OnSetFontSize "SetFontSize" event handler

OnSetZOrder "SetZOrder" event handler

Internal event handlers

OnDestroy "Destroy" internal event handler