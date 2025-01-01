DocumentationSections
CWndObj

CWndObj is a base class for simple controls (based on chart objects) of the Standard Library.

Description

CWndObj class implements base methods of the simple control.

Declaration

   class CWndObj : public CWnd

Title

   #include <Controls\WndObj.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

Direct descendants

CBmpButton, CButton, CEdit, CLabel, CPanel, CPicture

Class Methods by Groups

Chart events processing

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Properties

 

Text

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_TEXT property of the chart object

Color

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_COLOR property of the chart object

ColorBackground

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property of the chart object

ColorBorder

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property of the chart object

Font

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_FONT property of the chart object

FontSize

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property of the chart object

ZOrder

Gets/sets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object

Chart objects event handlers

 

OnObjectCreate

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE event handler

OnObjectChange

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE event handler

OnObjectDelete

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE event handler

OnObjectDrag

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG event handler

Properties change event handlers

 

OnSetText

"SetText" event handler

OnSetColor

"SetColor" event handler

OnSetColorBackground

"SetColorBackground" event handler

OnSetFont

"SetFont" event handler

OnSetFontSize

"SetFontSize" event handler

OnSetZOrder

"SetZOrder" event handler

Internal event handlers

 

OnDestroy

"Destroy" internal event handler

OnChange

"Change" internal event handler

 