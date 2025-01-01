- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
CWndObj
CWndObj is a base class for simple controls (based on chart objects) of the Standard Library.
Description
CWndObj class implements base methods of the simple control.
Declaration
|
class CWndObj : public CWnd
Title
|
#include <Controls\WndObj.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CWndObj
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Chart events processing
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Properties
|
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_TEXT property of the chart object
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_COLOR property of the chart object
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property of the chart object
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property of the chart object
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_FONT property of the chart object
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property of the chart object
|
Gets/sets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object
|
Chart objects event handlers
|
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE event handler
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE event handler
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE event handler
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG event handler
|
Properties change event handlers
|
|
"SetText" event handler
|
"SetColor" event handler
|
"SetColorBackground" event handler
|
"SetFont" event handler
|
"SetFontSize" event handler
|
"SetZOrder" event handler
|
Internal event handlers
|
|
"Destroy" internal event handler
|
"Change" internal event handler
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Create, Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop