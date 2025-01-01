DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjFont 

Font (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_FONT (font) property of the chart object.

string  Font()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_FONT property.

Font (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_FONT (font) property of the chart object.

bool  Font(
   const string  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of the OBJPROP_FONT property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.