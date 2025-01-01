- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Font (Get method)
Gets the OBJPROP_FONT (font) property of the chart object.
|
string Font()
Return Value
The value of the OBJPROP_FONT property.
Font (Set method)
Sets the OBJPROP_FONT (font) property of the chart object.
|
bool Font(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of the OBJPROP_FONT property.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.