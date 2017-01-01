CPanel

CPanel is a class of the simple control based on "Rectangle label" chart object.

Description

CPanel class is intended to combine the controls with similar functions in the group.

Declaration

class CPanel : public CWndObj

Title

#include <Controls\Panel.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndObj CPanel

Result of the code provided below:

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Chart object properties BorderType Gets the "BorderType" property of the chart object Chart object event handlers OnSetText "SetText" event handler OnSetColorBackground "SetColorBackground" event handler OnSetColorBorder "SetColorBorder" event handler Internal event handlers OnCreate "Create" internal event handler OnShow "Show" internal event handler OnHide "Hide" internal event handler OnMove "Move" internal event handler OnResize "Resize" internal event handler OnChange "Change" internal event handler

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare Methods inherited from class CWnd Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop Methods inherited from class CWndObj OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Example of creating a panel with Rectangle label: