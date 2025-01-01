문서화섹션
CWndObj

CWndObj는 표준 라이브러리의 단순 컨트롤(차트 객체 기준)

Description

CWndObj 클래스는 단순 컨트롤의 기본 메소드를 구현합니다.

Declaration

   class CWndObj : public CWnd

Title

   #include <Controls\WndObj.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

직계 종속

CBmpButton, CButton, CEdit, CLabel, CPanel, CPicture

그룹별 클래스 메서드

차트 이벤트 처리

 

OnEvent

모든 차트 이벤트의 이벤트 핸들러

Properties

 

Text

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_TEXT 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

Color

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_COLOR 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

ColorBackground

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_BGCOLOR 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

ColorBorder

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

Font

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONT 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

FontSize

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONTSIZE 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

ZOrder

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_ZORDER 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다

차트 객체 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnObjectCreate

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE 이벤트 핸들러

OnObjectChange

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE 이벤트 핸들러

OnObjectDelete

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE이벤트 핸들러

OnObjectDrag

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG 이벤트 핸들러

속성 변경 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnSetText

"SetText" 이벤트 핸들러

OnSetColor

"SetColor" 이벤트 핸들러

OnSetColorBackground

"SetColorBackground" 이벤트 핸들러

OnSetFont

"SetFont" 이벤트 핸들러

OnSetFontSize

"SetFontSize" 이벤트 핸들러

OnSetZOrder

"SetZOrder" 이벤트 핸들러

내부 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnDestroy

"Destroy" 내부 이벤트 ㅎ핸들러

OnChange

내부 이벤트 핸들러 "Change"

 