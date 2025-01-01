- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
CWndObj
CWndObj는 표준 라이브러리의 단순 컨트롤(차트 객체 기준)
Description
CWndObj 클래스는 단순 컨트롤의 기본 메소드를 구현합니다.
Declaration
|
class CWndObj : public CWnd
Title
|
#include <Controls\WndObj.mqh>
그룹별 클래스 메서드
|
차트 이벤트 처리
|
|
모든 차트 이벤트의 이벤트 핸들러
|
Properties
|
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_TEXT 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_COLOR 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_BGCOLOR 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONT 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONTSIZE 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_ZORDER 속성을 가져오거나 설정합니다
|
차트 객체 이벤트 핸들러
|
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE 이벤트 핸들러
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE 이벤트 핸들러
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE이벤트 핸들러
|
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG 이벤트 핸들러
|
속성 변경 이벤트 핸들러
|
|
"SetText" 이벤트 핸들러
|
"SetColor" 이벤트 핸들러
|
"SetColorBackground" 이벤트 핸들러
|
"SetFont" 이벤트 핸들러
|
"SetFontSize" 이벤트 핸들러
|
"SetZOrder" 이벤트 핸들러
|
내부 이벤트 핸들러
|
|
"Destroy" 내부 이벤트 ㅎ핸들러
|
내부 이벤트 핸들러 "Change"
|
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
|
클래스 CWnd에서 상속된 메서드
Create, Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop