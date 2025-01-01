MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjOnSetColorBackground OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetColorBackground The virtual handler of control "SetColorBackground" (change of the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property) event. virtual bool OnSetColorBackground() Return Value true - event processed, otherwise - false. Note The base class method does nothing and always returns true. OnSetColor OnSetFont