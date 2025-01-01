DocumentationSections
Top (Get Method)

Gets the Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control.

int  Top()

Return Value

Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control.

Top (Set Method)

Sets the Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control.

void  Top(
   const int  y      // y coordinate
   )

Parameters

y

[in]  New Y coordinate of the upper-left corner.

Return Value

None.