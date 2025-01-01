DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjColorBorder 

ColorBorder (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR (border color) property of the chart object.

color  ColorBorder()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property.

ColorBorder (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR (border color) property of the chart object.

bool  ColorBorder(
   const color  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.