- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
ColorBorder (Get method)
Gets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR (border color) property of the chart object.
|
color ColorBorder()
Return Value
The value of the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property.
ColorBorder (Set method)
Sets the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR (border color) property of the chart object.
|
bool ColorBorder(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of the OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR property.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.