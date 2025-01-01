- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- OnMouseEvent
- Name
- ControlsTotal
- Control
- ControlFind
- Rect
- Left
- Top
- Right
- Bottom
- Width
- Height
- Move
- Shift
- Resize
- Contains
- Alignment
- Align
- Id
- IsEnabled
- Enable
- Disable
- IsVisible
- Visible
- Show
- Hide
- IsActive
- Activate
- Deactivate
- StateFlags
- StateFlagsSet
- StateFlagsReset
- PropFlags
- PropFlagsSet
- PropFlagsReset
- MouseX
- MouseY
- MouseFlags
- MouseFocusKill
- OnCreate
- OnDestroy
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnEnable
- OnDisable
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnClick
- OnChange
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
- OnDragStart
- OnDragProcess
- OnDragEnd
- DragObjectCreate
- DragObjectDestroy
ControlFind
Gets the control from container by specified ID.
|
virtual CWnd* ControlFind(
Parameters
id
[in] Identifier of the control to find.
Return Value
Pointer to the control from the container.
Note
The base class method does not have the container, it provides the access to container for its heirs. If the specified ID matches the container's one, it returns a pointer to itself (this).