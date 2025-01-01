DocumentationSections
StateFlags (Get Method)

Gets the control state flags.

int  StateFlags()

Return Value

The control state flags.

StateFlags (Set Method)

Sets the control state flags.

virtual void  StateFlags(
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Parameters

flags

[in]  New control state flags.

Return Value

None.