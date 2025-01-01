DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndCreate 

Create

Creates a control.

virtual bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // chart ID
   const string  name,       // name
   const int     subwin,     // chart subwindow
   const int     x1,         // x1 coordinate
   const int     y1,         // y1 coordinate
   const int     x2,         // x2 coordinate
   const int     y2          // y2 coordinate
   )

Parameters

chart

[in]  ID of the chart, at which the control is created.

name

[in]  Unique name of the control.

subwin

[in]  Chart subwindow, at which the control is created.

x1

[in]  X coordinate of the upper-left corner.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the upper-left corner.

x2

[in]  X coordinate of the lower-right corner.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the lower-right corner.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

Base class method only saves the creation parameters and always returns true.