MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CWnd MouseX 

MouseX (Set Method)

Saves the mouse X coordinate.

void  MouseX(
   const int  value      // coordinate
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  The X coordinate of the mouse.

Return Value

None.

MouseX (Get Method)

Gets the saved X coordinate of the mouse.

int  MouseX()

Return Value

The X coordinate of the mouse.