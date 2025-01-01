DocumentationSections
PropFlags (Get Method)

Gets the control properties flags.

void  PropFlags(
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Return Value

The control properties flags.

PropFlags (Set Method)

Sets the control properties flags.

virtual void  PropFlags(
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Parameters

flags

[in]  New flags.

Return Value

None.