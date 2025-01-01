MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjOnSetColor OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetColor The virtual handler of control "SetColor" (change of the OBJPROP_COLOR property) event. virtual bool OnSetColor() Return Value true - event processed, otherwise - false. Note The base class method does nothing and always returns true. OnSetText OnSetColorBackground