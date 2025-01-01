Text (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_TEXT (text) property of the chart object.

string Text()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_TEXT property.

Text (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_TEXT (text) property of the chart object.

bool Text(

const string value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of the OBJPROP_TEXT property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.