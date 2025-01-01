DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjZOrder 

ZOrder (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object.

long  ZOrder()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_ZORDER property.

ZOrder (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object.

bool  ZOrder(
   const long  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of the OBJPROP_ZORDER property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.