ZOrder (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object.

long ZOrder()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_ZORDER property.

ZOrder (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_ZORDER property of the chart object.

bool ZOrder(

const long value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of the OBJPROP_ZORDER property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.