CWnd
CWnd is a base class for all Standard Library controls.
Description
CWnd class is the implementation of the base control class.
Declaration
|
class CWnd : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Controls\Wnd.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CWnd
Direct descendants
CDragWnd, CWndContainer, CWndObj
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create and destroy
|
|
Creates control
|
Destroys control
|
Chart event handlers
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Event handler for the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event
|
Name
|
|
Gets control name
|
Access to container
|
|
Gets the number of controls in the container
|
Gets the control by index
|
Gets the control by ID
|
Geometry
|
|
Gets the control coordinates
|
Gets/sets the X coordinate of the upper-left corner
|
Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the upper-left corner
|
Gets/sets the X coordinate of the lower-right corner
|
Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the lower-right corner
|
Gets/sets the control width
|
Gets/sets the control height
|
Control absolute displacement
|
Control relative displacement
|
Changes control size
|
Checks if the point/control is inside the control area
|
Align
|
|
Sets alignment properties of the control
|
Performs control alignment in the specified chart area
|
Identification
|
|
Gets/sets the control ID
|
State
|
|
Checks the control ability to respond to user's actions
|
Enables the control ability to respond to user's actions
|
Disables the control ability to respond to user's actions
|
Checks the visibility flag
|
Sets the visibility flag
|
Shows the control
|
Hides the control
|
Checks the control activity
|
Activates the control
|
Deactivates the control
|
State flags
|
|
Gets/sets the control state flags
|
Sets the control state flags
|
Resets the control state flags
|
Properties flags
|
|
Gets/sets the control properties flags
|
Sets the control properties flags
|
Resets the control properties flags
|
Mouse operations
|
|
Gets/saves the mouse X coordinate
|
Gets/saves the mouse Y coordinate
|
Gets/saves the mouse buttons state
|
Kills mouse focus
|
Internal event handlers
|
|
"Create" event handler
|
"Destroy" event handler
|
"Move" event handler
|
"Resize" event handler
|
"Enable" event handler
|
"Disable" event handler
|
"Show" event handler
|
"Hide" event handler
|
"Activate" event handler
|
"Deactivate" event handler
|
"Click" event handler
|
"Change" event handler
|
Mouse event handlers
|
|
"MouseDown" event handler
|
"MouseUp" event handler
|
Drag event handlers
|
|
"DragStart" event handler
|
"DragProcess" event handler
|
"DragEnd" event handler
|
Drag object
|
|
Creates drag object
|
Destroys drag object