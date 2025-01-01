DocumentationSections
CWnd

CWnd is a base class for all Standard Library controls.

Description

CWnd class is the implementation of the base control class.

Declaration

   class CWnd : public CObject

Title

   #include <Controls\Wnd.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

Direct descendants

CDragWnd, CWndContainer, CWndObj

Class Methods by Groups

Create and destroy

 

Create

Creates control

Destroy

Destroys control

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

OnMouseEvent

Event handler for the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event

Name

 

Name

Gets control name

Access to container

 

ControlsTotal

Gets the number of controls in the container

Control

Gets the control by index

ControlFind

Gets the control by ID

Geometry

 

Rect

Gets the control coordinates

Left

Gets/sets the X coordinate of the upper-left corner

Top

Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the upper-left corner

Right

Gets/sets the X coordinate of the lower-right corner

Bottom

Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the lower-right corner

Width

Gets/sets the control width

Height

Gets/sets the control height

Move

Control absolute displacement

Shift

Control relative displacement

Resize

Changes control size

Contains

Checks if the point/control is inside the control area

Align

 

Alignment

Sets alignment properties of the control

Align

Performs control alignment in the specified chart area

Identification

 

Id

Gets/sets the control ID

State

 

IsEnabled

Checks the control ability to respond to user's actions

Enable

Enables the control ability to respond to user's actions

Disable

Disables the control ability to respond to user's actions

IsVisible

Checks the visibility flag

Visible

Sets the visibility flag

Show

Shows the control

Hide

Hides the control

IsActive

Checks the control activity

Activate

Activates the control

Deactivate

Deactivates the control

State flags

 

StateFlags

Gets/sets the control state flags

StateFlagsSet

Sets the control state flags

StateFlagsReset

Resets the control state flags

Properties flags

 

PropFlags

Gets/sets the control properties flags

PropFlagsSet

Sets the control properties flags

PropFlagsReset

Resets the control properties flags

Mouse operations

 

MouseX

Gets/saves the mouse X coordinate

MouseY

Gets/saves the mouse Y coordinate

MouseFlags

Gets/saves the mouse buttons state

MouseFocusKill

Kills mouse focus

Internal event handlers

 

OnCreate

"Create" event handler

OnDestroy

"Destroy" event handler

OnMove

"Move" event handler

OnResize

"Resize" event handler

OnEnable

"Enable" event handler

OnDisable

"Disable" event handler

OnShow

"Show" event handler

OnHide

"Hide" event handler

OnActivate

"Activate" event handler

OnDeactivate

"Deactivate" event handler

OnClick

"Click" event handler

OnChange

"Change" event handler

Mouse event handlers

 

OnMouseDown

"MouseDown" event handler

OnMouseUp

"MouseUp" event handler

Drag event handlers

 

OnDragStart

"DragStart" event handler

OnDragProcess

"DragProcess" event handler

OnDragEnd

"DragEnd" event handler

Drag object

 

DragObjectCreate

Creates drag object

DragObjectDestroy

Destroys drag object

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

 