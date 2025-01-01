DocumentationSections
Shift

Performs the relative shift of a control.

void  Shift(
   const int  dx,     // delta X
   const int  dy      // delta Y
   )

Parameters

dx

[in]  Delta X.

dy

[in]  Delta Y.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.