FontSize (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (font size) property of the chart object.

int FontSize()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property.

FontSize (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (font size) property of the chart object.

bool FontSize(

const int value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.