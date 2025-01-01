MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndControlsTotal
- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- OnMouseEvent
- Name
- ControlsTotal
- Control
- ControlFind
- Rect
- Left
- Top
- Right
- Bottom
- Width
- Height
- Move
- Shift
- Resize
- Contains
- Alignment
- Align
- Id
- IsEnabled
- Enable
- Disable
- IsVisible
- Visible
- Show
- Hide
- IsActive
- Activate
- Deactivate
- StateFlags
- StateFlagsSet
- StateFlagsReset
- PropFlags
- PropFlagsSet
- PropFlagsReset
- MouseX
- MouseY
- MouseFlags
- MouseFocusKill
- OnCreate
- OnDestroy
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnEnable
- OnDisable
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnClick
- OnChange
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
- OnDragStart
- OnDragProcess
- OnDragEnd
- DragObjectCreate
- DragObjectDestroy
ControlsTotal
Gets the number of controls in the container.
|
int ControlsTotal() const
Return Value
Number of controls in container.
Note
The base class method does not have the container, it provides the access to container for its heirs and always returns 0.