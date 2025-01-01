Alignment

Sets alignment parameters of the control.

void Alignment(

const int flags,

const int left,

const int top,

const int right,

const int bottom

)

Parameters

flags

[in] Alignment flags.

left

[in] Fixed offset from the left border.

top

[in] Fixed offset from the top border.

right

[in] Fixed offset from the right border.

bottom

[in] Fixed offset from the bottom border.

Return Value

None.

Note

Alignement flags: