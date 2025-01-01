Classes for Creating Control Panels and Dialogs

This section contains technical details of working with classes for creation of controls panels and dialogs, as well as description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.

The use of these classes will save time when developing custom interactive MQL5 applications, including Expert Advisors and indicators.

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of classes for creation of control panels and dialogs) is placed in the terminal data folder, in the MQL5\Include\Controls.

Find the examples of working with classes in the following articles:

The sample Expert Advisor, which illustrates the operation of these classes, can be found in MQL5\Expert\Examples\Controls.

Auxiliary structures Description CRect Structure of the rectangular area CDateTime Structure for working with date and time

Base classes Description CWnd Base class for all controls CWndObj Base class for controls and dialogs CWndContainer Base class for complex controls

Simple controls Description CLabel Control, based on "Text label" graphic object CBmpButton Control, based on "Bitmap label" graphic object CButton Control, based on "Button" graphic object CEdit Control, based on "Edit field" graphic object CPanel Control, based on "Rectangle label" CPicture Control, based on "Bitmap label"