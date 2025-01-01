DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and Dialogs 

Classes for Creating Control Panels and Dialogs

This section contains technical details of working with classes for creation of controls panels and dialogs, as well as description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.

The use of these classes will save time when developing custom interactive MQL5 applications, including Expert Advisors and indicators.

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of classes for creation of control panels and dialogs) is placed in the terminal data folder, in the MQL5\Include\Controls.

Find the examples of working with classes in the following articles:

The sample Expert Advisor, which illustrates the operation of these classes, can be found in MQL5\Expert\Examples\Controls.

Auxiliary structures

Description

CRect

Structure of the rectangular area

CDateTime

Structure for working with date and time

Base classes

Description

CWnd

Base class for all controls

CWndObj

Base class for controls and dialogs

CWndContainer

Base class for complex controls

Simple controls

Description

CLabel

Control, based on "Text label" graphic object

CBmpButton

Control, based on "Bitmap label" graphic object

CButton

Control, based on "Button" graphic object

CEdit

Control, based on "Edit field" graphic object

CPanel

Control, based on "Rectangle label"

CPicture

Control, based on "Bitmap label"

Complex controls

Description

CScroll

Base class of the scroll bar

CScrollV

Vertical scroll bar

CScrollH

Horizontal scroll bar

CWndClient

Base class of the client area with scroll bars

CListView

List view

CComboBox

Combo box

CCheckBox

Check box

CCheckGroup

Check group

CRadioButton

Radio button

CRadioGroup

Radio group

CSpinEdit

Increment/decrement field

CDialog

Dialog

CAppDialog

Main dialog of MQL5 application