MQL5 Reference > Standard Library > Panels and Dialogs > CWndObj

OnSetFontSize

The virtual handler of "SetFontSize" (change of the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property) event.

virtual bool OnSetFontSize()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The base class method does nothing and always returns true.

OnSetFont
OnSetZOrder