MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CWndObj OnSetFontSize 

OnSetFontSize

The virtual handler of "SetFontSize" (change of the OBJPROP_FONTSIZE property) event.

virtual bool  OnSetFontSize()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The base class method does nothing and always returns true.