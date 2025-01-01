DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndMouseY 

MouseY (Set Method)

Saves the mouse Y coordinate.

void  MouseY(
   const int  value      // coordinate
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  The Y coordinate of the mouse.

Return Value

None.

MouseY (Get Method)

Gets the saved Y coordinate of the mouse.

int  MouseY()

Return Value

The Y coordinate of the mouse.