DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjColorBackground 

ColorBackground (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR (background color) of the chart object.

color  ColorBackground()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property.

ColorBackground (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR (background color) property of the chart object.

bool  ColorBackground(
   const color  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.