ColorBackground (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR (background color) of the chart object.

color ColorBackground()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property.

ColorBackground (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR (background color) property of the chart object.

bool ColorBackground(

const color value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of the OBJPROP_BGCOLOR property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.