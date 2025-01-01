DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndObjColor 

Color (Get method)

Gets the OBJPROP_COLOR (color) property of the chart object.

color  Color()

Return Value

The value of the OBJPROP_COLOR property.

Color (Set method)

Sets the OBJPROP_COLOR (color) propery of the chart object.

bool  Color(
   const color  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of the OBJPROP_COLOR property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.