Lines (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Lines" property.

bool Lines() const

Return Value

Value of "Lines" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

Lines (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Lines" property.

bool Lines(

bool lines

)

Parameters

lines

[in] New value for "Lines" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the flag.