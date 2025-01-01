MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsElliott ToolsCChartObjectElliottWave3Lines CreateDegreeLinesSaveLoadType Lines (Get Method) Gets the value of "Lines" property. bool Lines() const Return Value Value of "Lines" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. Lines (Set Method) Sets new value for "Lines" property. bool Lines( bool lines // flag value ) Parameters lines [in] New value for "Lines" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the flag. Degree Save