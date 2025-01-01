DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsElliott ToolsCChartObjectElliottWave3Lines 

Lines (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Lines" property.

bool  Lines() const

Return Value

Value of "Lines" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

Lines (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Lines" property.

bool  Lines(
   bool  lines      // flag value
   )

Parameters

lines

[in]  New value for "Lines" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the flag.