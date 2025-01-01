Arrow Objects

Group for Arrows graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Arrow" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library. In essence, the arrow is a certain icon which is associated with a specific code. There are two types of "Arrow" graphical object to display icons on the charts:

"Arrow" object, which allows you to specify the code of the icon displayed by the object.

Group of objects to display a certain type of icons (corresponding to a certain fixed code).

Class for working with arrows displaying arbitrary code icons

Class name Name of the arrow object CChartObjectArrow Arrow

Classes for working arrows displaying a fixed code icon

Class name Name of the arrow object CChartObjectArrowCheck Check CChartObjectArrowDown Arrow Up CChartObjectArrowUp Arrow Down CChartObjectArrowStop Stop Sign CChartObjectArrowThumbDown Thumbs Up CChartObjectArrowThumbUp Thumbs Down CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice Left Price Label CChartObjectArrowRightPrice Right Price Label

See also

Object types, Methods of Object Binding, Graphic objects