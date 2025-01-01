MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsArrow Objects
Arrow Objects
Group for Arrows graphical objects.
This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Arrow" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library. In essence, the arrow is a certain icon which is associated with a specific code. There are two types of "Arrow" graphical object to display icons on the charts:
- "Arrow" object, which allows you to specify the code of the icon displayed by the object.
- Group of objects to display a certain type of icons (corresponding to a certain fixed code).
Class for working with arrows displaying arbitrary code icons
Class name
Name of the arrow object
Arrow
Classes for working arrows displaying a fixed code icon
Class name
Name of the arrow object
Check
Arrow Up
Arrow Down
Stop Sign
Thumbs Up
Thumbs Down
Left Price Label
Right Price Label
See also