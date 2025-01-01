DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsArrow Objects 

Arrow Objects

Group for Arrows graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Arrow" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library. In essence, the arrow is a certain icon which is associated with a specific code. There are two types of "Arrow" graphical object to display icons on the charts:

  • "Arrow" object, which allows you to specify the code of the icon displayed by the object.
  • Group of objects to display a certain type of icons (corresponding to a certain fixed code).

Class for working with arrows displaying arbitrary code icons

Class name

Name of the arrow object

CChartObjectArrow

Arrow

Classes for working arrows displaying a fixed code icon

Class name

Name of the arrow object

CChartObjectArrowCheck

Check

CChartObjectArrowDown

Arrow Up

CChartObjectArrowUp

Arrow Down

CChartObjectArrowStop

Stop Sign

CChartObjectArrowThumbDown

Thumbs Up

CChartObjectArrowThumbUp

Thumbs Down

CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice

Left Price Label

CChartObjectArrowRightPrice

Right Price Label

See also

Object types, Methods of Object Binding, Graphic objects