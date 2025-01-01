DocumentationSections
Statistical methods

Methods for computing descriptive statistics of matrices and vectors.

Function

Action

ArgMax

Return the index of the maximum value

ArgMin

Return the index of the minimum value

Max

Return the maximum value in a matrix/vector

Min

Return the minimum value in a matrix/vector

Ptp

Return the range of values of a matrix/vector or of the given matrix axis

Sum

Return the sum of the matrix/vector elements which can also be performed for the given axis (axes)

Prod

Return the product of the matrix/vector elements which can also be performed for the given axis

CumSum

Return the cumulative sum of matrix/vector elements, including those along the given axis

CumProd

Return the cumulative product of matrix/vector elements, including those along the given axis

Percentile

Return the specified percentile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis

Quantile

Return the specified quantile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis

Median

Compute the median of the matrix/vector elements

Mean

Compute the arithmetic mean of element values

Average

Compute the weighted mean of matrix/vector values

Std

Return the standard deviation of values of matrix/vector elements or of elements along the given axis

Var

Compute the variance of values of matrix/vector elements

LinearRegression

Calculate a vector/matrix with calculated linear regression values
SVD