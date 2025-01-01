Statistical methods
Methods for computing descriptive statistics of matrices and vectors.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Return the index of the maximum value
|
Return the index of the minimum value
|
Return the maximum value in a matrix/vector
|
Return the minimum value in a matrix/vector
|
Return the range of values of a matrix/vector or of the given matrix axis
|
Return the sum of the matrix/vector elements which can also be performed for the given axis (axes)
|
Return the product of the matrix/vector elements which can also be performed for the given axis
|
Return the cumulative sum of matrix/vector elements, including those along the given axis
|
Return the cumulative product of matrix/vector elements, including those along the given axis
|
Return the specified percentile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis
|
Return the specified quantile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis
|
Compute the median of the matrix/vector elements
|
Compute the arithmetic mean of element values
|
Compute the weighted mean of matrix/vector values
|
Return the standard deviation of values of matrix/vector elements or of elements along the given axis
|
Compute the variance of values of matrix/vector elements
|
Calculate a vector/matrix with calculated linear regression values