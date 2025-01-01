Mathematical operations with matrices and vectors
Mathematical operations, including addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, can be performed on matrices and vectors element-wise.
Mathematical functions were originally designed to perform relevant operations on scalar values. Most of the functions can be applied to matrices and vectors. These include MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, and MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise processing of matrices and vectors. Example
|
//---
matrix a= {{1, 4}, {9, 16}};
Print("matrix a=\n",a);
a=MathSqrt(a);
Print("MatrSqrt(a)=\n",a);
/*
matrix a=
[[1,4]
[9,16]]
MatrSqrt(a)=
[[1,2]
[3,4]]
*/
For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.
The following example shows how to calculate the standard deviation by applying math functions to a vector.
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- use the initializing function to fill the vector
vector r(10, ArrayRandom); // array of random numbers from 0 to 1
//--- calculate the mean value
double avr=r.Mean(); // array mean value
vector d=r-avr; // calculate an array of deviations from the mean
Print("avr(r)=", avr);
Print("r=", r);
Print("d=", d);
vector s2=MathPow(d, 2); // array of squared deviations
double sum=s2.Sum(); // sum of squared deviations
//--- calculate the standard deviation in two different methods
double std=MathSqrt(sum/r.Size());
Print(" std(r)=", std);
Print("r.Std()=", r.Std());
}
/*
avr(r)=0.5300302133243813
r=[0.8346201971495713,0.8031556138798182,0.6696676534318063,0.05386516922513505,0.5491195410016175,0.8224433118686484,...
d=[0.30458998382519,0.2731254005554369,0.1396374401074251,-0.4761650440992462,0.01908932767723626,0.2924130985442671, ...
std(r)=0.2838269732183663
r.Std()=0.2838269732183663
*/
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fills a vector with random values |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ArrayRandom(vector& v)
{
for(ulong i=0; i<v.Size(); i++)
v[i]=double(MathRand())/32767.;
}