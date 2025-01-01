Mathematical operations with matrices and vectors

Mathematical operations, including addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, can be performed on matrices and vectors element-wise.

Mathematical functions were originally designed to perform relevant operations on scalar values. Most of the functions can be applied to matrices and vectors. These include MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, and MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise processing of matrices and vectors. Example

//---

matrix a= {{1, 4}, {9, 16}};

Print("matrix a=

",a);

a=MathSqrt(a);

Print("MatrSqrt(a)=

",a);

/*

matrix a=

[[1,4]

[9,16]]

MatrSqrt(a)=

[[1,2]

[3,4]]

*/

For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.

The following example shows how to calculate the standard deviation by applying math functions to a vector.